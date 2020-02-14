Lawmaker Proposes Bill Requiring Vasectomy After Third Child

An Alabama lawmaker is proposing a bill that would require men to get a vasectomy after their third child or turning 50. State Rep. Rolanda Hollis says the bill would require men to get snipped “within a month of their 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.” The man would also have to pay for the procedure himself.

The bill isn’t likely to get far, but Rep. Hollis admits it’s more about making a point about reproductive rights. She says “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

