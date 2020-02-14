Census Bureau: 25% Of Americans Will Be Senior Citizens By 2060

America is going to keep getting grayer, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Officials say a rise in life expectancy means that by the year 2060, a quarter of all Americans will be over the age of 65. Experts are predicting an average life expectancy of 85 years by that time, due to advances in medicine and vaccines along with a reduction in smoking.

The Census Bureau also predicts a U.S. population of about 447 million by 2060, and predicts a more racially diverse future with white people making up less than half of the population by 2045, or possibly sooner.

