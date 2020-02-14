Student Driver Pulled Over, Busted for DUI

There are three things a person should do before taking a driving lesson: 1) Get a good night’s sleep; 2) Study the rules of the road; and 3) Try to refrain from getting drunk. A Canadian driving student apparently skipped over number three before taking a lesson Wednesday in Coquitlam. The 44-year-old student was in the car with his instructor when he blew through a stop sign, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. An officer conducted a traffic stop, and after noticing the driver displayed signs of being inebriated, they administered a sobriety test. He was “seriously impaired,” according to his arrest report. The student was hauled off to jail and the car — which belongs to the instructor, who reportedly wasn’t drunk — was towed, says RCMP Corporal Michael McLaughlin. “It’s not often we tow a car with two steering wheels, but impaired is impaired,” he says. The driver is being held for 90 days, which actually works out perfectly — because that’s when the impound is due to release the instructor’s car.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.