Win I Prevail tix!

X96 welcomes I PREVAIL!

Sunday, November 19th to The Complex

Tickets are on-sale now at TicketFly.com or TheComplexSLC.com

Corey O’Brien has your chance to win tickets all week long from X96!

Listen for the keyword to text to 33986, then be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN a pair of tickets to see I PREVAIL this November.

These are the specific contest rules for “I PREVAIL 11/19/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 11/13/17 – 11/16/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to I PREVAIL on November 19th, 2017 at The Complex by texting a random keyword solicited between 7:00pm to 11:30pm weekdays. Participants are not limited to a number of attempts. Message and data rates may apply. The 96th text with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 texts, the latest text will be selected as the winner. Winner will be asked to provide their Full Name, Date of Birth, Zip Code, and Email Address in order to claim the prize. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $60.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.