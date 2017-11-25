Win K.FLAY tix!

X96 is proud to welcome K.FLAY

Friday, January 26th to In The Venue

Tickets are on-sale now at TicketFly.com

Win tickets from X96 by listening for the keyword to text to 33986. If you’re the 96th text with the correct keyword, you’ll win a pair of tickets to see K.FLAY this January!

These are the specific contest rules for “K. FLAY 1/26/18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 11/25/17 – 12/8/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to K. FLAY on January 26th, 2018 at In The Venue in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometime between 7:00pm – 11:00pm weekdays. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Participants can enter an unlimited amount of times per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be contacted via text and asked to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Zip Code in order to claim their prize. Winners must reply with the requested information within 24 hours of receiving their winning message. Winners will forfeit the prize if they fail to do so. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $44.00 and is provided by S&S Presents.