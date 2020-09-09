Win RSL Swag to Watch the Game in Style!

Watch the Game in Style!
Get Your RSL Swag Bag!
Real Salt Lake take on Colorado Rapids on Saturday 12 at Rio Tinto!
RSL IS BACK and X96 wants to hook you up with some RSL SWAG to wear while you cheer for Real when they take on Colorado Rapids! We were able to get our hands on some EPIC RSL Swag for you and the family! Enter Below for your chance to win a SWAG Bag of stuff from RSL! Get your tickets HERE!
ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.