Win Salt Lake City Shred Fest tix!

SALT LAKE CITY SHRED FEST 2017

November 4th at Liberty Park

Featuring ski and snowboard rail sessions, pro lumberjack competition, and so much more! Live music from Vindata, Hot Vodka, DJ Matty Mo, and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys.

For complete details and purchase your tickets, visit ShredFestival.com

LIBERTY PARK

600 East 900 South

Salt Lake City, UT

Win tickets from X96 by texting ‘SHRED’ to 33986!

These are the specific contest rules for “SALT LAKE CITY SHRED FEST – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 10/28/17 – 11/03/17. Listeners may qualify to win (4) tickets to SALT LAKE CITY SHRED FEST on 11/04/17 at Liberty Park by texting ‘SHRED’ to 33986. Message and data rates may apply. A total of (5) winners will be selected randomly at 8:00pm on 11/02/17 and contacted via text by the Promotions Department. Winners will be asked to reply to the text with their Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Zip Code. No consolation prizes will be given if the winner does not reply with the information requested within 24 hours. Prize is valued at approximately $40 and is provided by Allied Integrated Marketing.