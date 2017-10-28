Win The Darkness tix!

THE DARKNESS

Friday, April 6th at The Complex

Tickets are on-sale now at TicketFly.com

Listen this week for Corey O’Brien to announce the keyword of the day to qualify to win a pair of tickets to see The Darkness from X96!

Be the 96th text with the correct keyword to 33986 and YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “THE DARKNESS 04/08/18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 10/30/17 – 11/03/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to THE DARKNESS on April 4th, 2018 at The Complex in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometime between 7:00pm and 11:00pm weekdays. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Participants are limited to three times per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be contacted via text and asked to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Zip Code in order to claim their prize. Winners must reply with the requested information within 24 hours of receiving their winning message. Winners will forfeit the prize if they fail to do so. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00 and is provided by Postfontaine.