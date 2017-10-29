Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 1st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•The Jesus and Mary Chain at The Complex

Where would you know this band from? Well, if you listened to X96 in the 90’s there’s no doubt you’d be familiar or if you’ve ever owned “The Crow” soundtrack. Let’s be honest. If you listened to X96 in the 90’s, you owned “The Crow” soundtrack. Oh snap, Sofia Coppola used them in “Lost in Translation”, so they get the Bill Murray Bump, too!

•Colin Quinn at Wiseguys

From the old MTV days to SNL to Comedy Central to Broadway, Colin Quin is apparently refusing to leave the business. So if you enjoyed his other one-man shows, or you just are at a place in your life where you are lost and you need intelligent laughs, come see his new show. One In Every Crowd.

•2017 Jewish Arts Festival at I J & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center

Thursday, November 2, 6 – 9 PM – Deli Night with The KlezBros. Join us for delicious, authentic American Jewish cuisine from Feldman’s Deli. The KlezBros will play their special blend of Eastern European music for a fun-filled (and filling) evening.

•RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Winner: Sasha Velour at Metro Music Hall

Many of you watch it and even less of you will cop to it. That’s why this is perfect! Hang out with those, who like you, are obsessed with “RuPaul’s Drag Race”! Come party with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 Winner: Sasha Velour and guests Cartel Chameleon and DJ Shutter November 3rd at the Metro Music Hall!

•Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour at Vivint Smart Home Arena

I go through this every year. Where do I put my cash on this game? It keeps me up at night, fo sho! There are two games: 2p and 7p.

•Ani DiFranco at Eccles Theatre

I still love “Plastic Little Castle.” Great album, but I haven’t really followed her since. Probably the best thing you could do tonight! Ani DiFranco is kicking ass and taking names on tour in support of her new album Binary on Righteous Babe Records. With Binary, the iconic singer/songwriter/activist/poet/DIY trendsetter returns to territory that brought her to the world’s attention more than twenty-five years ago. One of the first artists to create her own label in 1990, she has been recognized among the feminist pantheon for her entrepreneurship, social activism, and outspoken political lyrics. Ani will be honored with this year’s Independent Icon Award at the American Association of Independent Music’s (A2IM).

•Third Eye Blind at The Complex

Doot doot doot. Doot do do do.

•Xbox One X Launch at the Microsoft Store in City Creek

Celebrate the launch of the Xbox One X with Microsoft Store at an in-store launch event featuring 4K gameplay, gaming tournaments, food, prizes, giveaways and more! From 5:00 – 9:00 pm, join us for our Halo 5 2v2 Tournament. The fun continues from 9:00 – Midnight where you can battle it out in a Forza 7 Time Trial and Multiplayer Race competition!

•Corey Feldman and The Angels at Liquid Joe’s

It’s FINALLY happening! Oh my god! Oh my god! And hell yeah, there are still tickets left!!! Even if Jack White, himself, were playing a show just for me at X Wive’s Place, I wouldn’t mention it because this is the only event in the UNIVERSE you need to go to. That you will go to. I refuse to even acknowledge there will even be electricity for anything else that could be going on. It’s just this.

