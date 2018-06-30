Win Salt Lake Gaming Con Tickets

Game on! July 6th through the 7th at the Mountain America Expo Center!

X96 welcomes the annual SALT LAKE GAMING CON back to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, July 6th and 7th. Featuring two days packed full of digital & board game tournaments, freeplay consoles, cosplay, Nerf gun battles, celebrity guests, and so much more. Interact with vendors, major game developers, and more than 25,000 fellow gamers from around the state.

Stop by the X96 booth, booth #1017, and see our friends from Hastur Games

Text “GAMING” to 33986 for your chance to win a family 4 pack of two day passes

These are the specific contest rules for “SALT LAKE GAMING CON 2018 text to win” contest. Contest dates: June 30th through July 6th, 2018. (4) tickets to SALT LAKE GAMING CON happening July 6th – 7th at the Mountain America Expo Center. Listeners can text ‘GAMING’ to 33986 via Text-2-Win. At 5:59pm on Thursday July 5th, 2018 (9) winners will be selected at random. Winner will be notified by via Text Message. The prize must be picked up within 30 days of winning/being notified of winning or prize availability or by 5pm day of event, whichever comes first. If the prize is not picked up within that time frame it will be released back to the Promotions Department. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up on time. Prize is valued at approximately $140.00 ($35.00/ticket) and is provided by SALT LAKE GAMING CON.