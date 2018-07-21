Win Tickets to Alice In Chains!

X96 welcomes

ALICE IN CHAINS

October 16th @ The Depot

ALICE IN CHAINS hits road to support their upcoming album, Rainier Fog, making a stop in Salt Lake City October 16th at The Depot!

Listen weekdays for Todd Nuke’em to announce the keyword to text to 33986 for your chance to win tickets to the show. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN!

Purchase tickets at all Smiths Tix locations & SmithsTix.com

This concert is 21+

These are the specific contest rules for “ALICE IN CHAINS 10.16.18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 07/23/2018 – 08/03/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to ALICE IN CHAINS on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 at The Depot (13 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) by texting a randomly selected keyword to 33986. Participants may only enter up to (3) times per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. The 96th texter will win (2) tickets to ALICE IN CHAINS. If there are not 96 entries, a winner will be selected at random from entries submitted to that keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. Winners will be contacted via text and will be required to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Mailing Address within 30 minutes. Winners who cannot reply in a timely manner may not be granted access to the screening and no consolation prizes will be given. Winners must pick up their prize within 30 days of winning or by 5p day of the event, whichever occurs first. If a winner does not pick up their prize within the given timeframe, they will not receive a consolation prize. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $134.00. Prize is provided by Live Nation Entertainment.