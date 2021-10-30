WIN TICKETS to Rocky Mountain Gun Show

THE GUN SHOW FOR GUN ENTHUSIAST

X96 is happy to welcome the Rocky Mountain Gun Show on November 6th and 7th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy! Listen all week with Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

X96 Welcomes The Rocky Mountain Gun Show: from 10/31/21 to 11/04/21 with Todd Nuke’em X96 will be giving away (9) pairs of Rocky Mountain Gun Show tickets provided by Rocky Mountain Gun Show. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup. com/rules/.