Jeep Unveils Wrangler that Seats 7

Jeep has unveiled a prototype for a new Wrangler that seats seven people.

Making its debut at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas, the Jeep Wrangler Overlook features an extended passenger compartment that allows for a third row of seats. Not only does that make the model longer than traditional Wranglers, but it’s also taller — Jeep has added a “safari-style roof” that provides an extra five inches of headroom, the company has revealed. Other features include 37-inch tires, steel bumpers, cowl-mounted auxiliary lighting, and Katzkin leather seats, per the vehicle’s spec sheet.

First 7-passenger Jeep Wrangler is a big dealhttps://t.co/4g1ZvZBqnT — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2021

Jeep officials say they have yet to decide whether to put the Wrangler Overlook into production.

