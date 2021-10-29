Jeep Unveils Wrangler that Seats 7

Jeep has unveiled a prototype for a new Wrangler that seats seven people.
Making its debut at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas, the Jeep Wrangler Overlook features an extended passenger compartment that allows for a third row of seats. Not only does that make the model longer than traditional Wranglers, but it’s also taller — Jeep has added a “safari-style roof” that provides an extra five inches of headroom, the company has revealed. Other features include 37-inch tires, steel bumpers, cowl-mounted auxiliary lighting, and Katzkin leather seats, per the vehicle’s spec sheet.
Jeep officials say they have yet to decide whether to put the Wrangler Overlook into production.
