Woman Banned From Volunteering At School Because Of OnlyFans Account

An Orlando woman says she’s been banned from volunteering at her children’s school – because of her OnlyFans account.

Victoria Triece says Sand Creek Elementary School banned her after another parent reported her OnlyFans page to the school board. Triece has two children, ages 5 and 10, who attend the school.

'I was humiliated': Orlando mom with OnlyFans account says she can't volunteer at child's school https://t.co/TaOuzZ1YYA pic.twitter.com/oot8gXoyBn — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 29, 2021

Her attorney says the page is fully legal and can only be viewed by adults with paid subscriptions. She’s threatening to sue the school for $1 million.

“It’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life.” https://t.co/XjUfCukJTH — Independent US (@IndyUSA) October 29, 2021

Is the school justified in banning Triece when her page is legal and not for children? How would you feel if a parent at your school had an OnlyFans account?