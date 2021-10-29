Woman Banned From Volunteering At School Because Of OnlyFans Account

An Orlando woman says she’s been banned from volunteering at her children’s school – because of her OnlyFans account.
Victoria Triece says Sand Creek Elementary School banned her after another parent reported her OnlyFans page to the school board. Triece has two children, ages 5 and 10, who attend the school.
'I was humiliated': Orlando mom with OnlyFans account says she can't volunteer at child's school https://t.co/TaOuzZ1YYA pic.twitter.com/oot8gXoyBn
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 29, 2021
Her attorney says the page is fully legal and can only be viewed by adults with paid subscriptions. She’s threatening to sue the school for $1 million.
“It’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life.” https://t.co/XjUfCukJTH
— Independent US (@IndyUSA) October 29, 2021
Is the school justified in banning Triece when her page is legal and not for children? How would you feel if a parent at your school had an OnlyFans account?
