Woman Banned From Volunteering At School Because Of OnlyFans Account

An Orlando woman says she’s been banned from volunteering at her children’s school – because of her OnlyFans account.

Victoria Triece says Sand Creek Elementary School banned her after another parent reported her OnlyFans page to the school board. Triece has two children, ages 5 and 10, who attend the school.

Her attorney says the page is fully legal and can only be viewed by adults with paid subscriptions. She’s threatening to sue the school for $1 million.

Is the school justified in banning Triece when her page is legal and not for children? How would you feel if a parent at your school had an OnlyFans account?

