Trying to snag an Xbox Series X has been difficult (to say the least) since it launched last year — but it appears there could be a boost in supply in time for the holidays.

Part of the supply chain troubles can be blamed on a worldwide chip shortage.

But, according to a new tweet from an industry insider, there will be a bump in available Xbox Series X units before Christmas hits.

Christopher Dring, Head of GamesIndustry.biz, said, “Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon.”

Xbox Series X Supply Could Drastically Improve In Time for Holiday Season https://t.co/4ku7JObCLA pic.twitter.com/5y5vaeBrNt — Game Rant (@GameRant) October 28, 2021

There are no specifics yet on how many consoles may actually be produced, but does this give you hope if you haven’t gotten your hands on an Xbox Series X yet? How many different ways/times have you tried to get one?