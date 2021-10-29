‘GTA: San Andreas’ is getting a Virtual Reality Makeover

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is about to get real.

During Thursday’s big Facebook name-change announcement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also revealed the classic action game is getting a virtual reality makeover. “This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg says.

In a post on its website, virtual reality headset manufacturer Oculus calls the VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas “many years in the making.” There’s no word yet on a release date.

'Grand Theft Auto' is coming to VR through Facebook's Quest headset – Business Insider https://t.co/3kMujiHYkG pic.twitter.com/0fKaH7Up6c — Grand Theft Auto (@GTA_OnlineFC) October 29, 2021

