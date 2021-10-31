WIN X AMBASSADORS TICKETS!

Contests

Win tickets to X Ambassadors

X96 welcomes X Ambassadors to The Complex on Friday, November 12th!  Listen all week with Corey O’Brien & Todd Nuke’em to win your tickets!

X96 Welcomes X Ambassadors: from 11/1/21 to 11/5/21 during Corey O’Brien & Todd Nuke’em X96 will be giving away (10) pairs of X Ambassador tickets provided by Live Nation.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.com/rules/.

