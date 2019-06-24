Win Tickets to the Deer Valley Concert Series!

DEER VALLEY CONCERT SERIES
June 30th and going through September at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
X96 welcomes the Deer Valley Concert Series to Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater starting June 30th and going through September! With Bands like Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Squeeze, Theivery Corporation and Michael Franti & Spearhead & Ziggy Marley you don’t want to miss these concerts! Purchase your tickets now at deervalley.com! Listen to RFH every day this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to all the concerts!
