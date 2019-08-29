Company Offers Discounted Cannabis For U.S. Military Veterans

As a way to say thanks for your service, US military veterans can now get discounted pot from California cannabis company Flower Co. The new site, FlowerVets.com, offers prices that are between 30 to 50 percent off what other dispensaries charge plus waives the normal $119 membership fee. Flower Co feels that “every person deserves safe, fair and affordable access to cannabis,” with CEO Ted Lichtenberger noting, “Our military veterans, who risk their life for our country, are no exception to this”. Working alongside Veterans Cannabis Group, the duo is trying to promote the drug as a way to treat veterans suffering from pain, anxiety, and PTSD.

“Flower Co. partnered with the Veterans Cannabis Group on this initiative, seeking to support the organization’s mission to advocate for the use of medicinal cannabis to treat the symptoms of PTSD among U.S. Military veterans.” https://t.co/i2lE1vZ3w0 — Cannabis Training University (@CannabisTU) August 29, 2019