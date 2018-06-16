Win tickets to the final Vans Warped Tour

VANS WARPED TOUR presented by Journey’s

Saturday, June 30th at USANA Amphitheatre

X96 welcomes the 24th annual VANS WARPED TOUR for it’s Final Full Cross Country Tour on Saturday, June 30th featuring Simple Plan, The Maine, Issues, The Used, Reel Big Fish, and many more! This year the VANS WARPED TOUR has moved to the USANA Amphitheatre. X96 doesn’t want you to miss this historic moment, and will be hooking up the most listeners in Utah with tickets 3x’s a day until the show! Listen for the keyword, then text the keyword to 33986 to qualify. If you’re the 96th text with the correct keyword, YOU WIN!



Tickets are on-sale now at all

Smiths Tix locations & SmithsTix.com

These are the specific contest rules for “VANS WARPED TOUR 06/30/18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 06/18/18 – 06/29/18. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to Vans Warped Tour on June 30th, 2018 at USANA Amphitheatre by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 6:00am – 11:59pm weekdays. Participants are limited to (3) attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $90.00. Prize is provided by Live Nation Entertainment.