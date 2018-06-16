X96 welcomes

GRETA VAN FLEET

Friday, September 28th | The Union Events Center

Corey O’Brien has your chance to win a pair of tickets every night this week.

Listen for the keyword to text to 33986, then be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN!

Tickets are available now at TicketFly.com

Armed with a combined 75-million Spotify plays, 17.8-million YouTube views of the band’s debut #1 single “Highway Tune,” and all previously announced 2018 North American dates long-sold out, today the four-piece rock band GRETAVAN FLEET announces a slew of new headline and festival dates that will bring the band’s high-energy, rock’n’roll swagger to global concert venues throughout September, October and November. Tickets for these dates go on sale this Friday, June 15 at 10AM local time – go to www.gretavanfleet.com/tour for all ticketing information.

Over the past year, the band – twins Jake (guitars) and Josh (vocals) Kiszka (22), younger brother Sam (19) on bass and keys, and long-time family friend and drummer Danny Wagner (19) – has been captivating audiences with its blend of bluesy, big-riffed rock-n-roll. Rolling Stone recentlly cited the band as one of the 20 creative visionaries whose work will help define the future, and that they are “making rock & roll cool again for a younger demographic.”

Recording has wrapped on Greta Van Fleet’s debut album which will be released on Lava/Republic Records later this year. The band is currently on a sold-out headline tour of England and Europe that includes appearances at major rock festivals in Germany, Denmark, the UK, Paris and the Netherlands. Greta Van Fleet’s 2018 itinerary also includes major Japanese rock festivals as well as appearances here in the U.S. at Lollapalooza, the Panorama Music and Arts Festival in New York, Virginia’s Floyd Fest, and Summerfest in Milwaukee.

These are the specific contest rules for “GRETA VAN FLEET 08/29/18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 06/18/18 – 06/22/18. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to Greta Van Fleet on August 29th, 2018 at The Union Events Center by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 7:00pm – 11:30pm weekdays. Participants are not limited to a specific number of attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.