Win Tickets & Zoom Chat to Blue October’s Live Stream Concert

BLUE OCTOBER: LIVE STREAM CONCERT

JULY 25TH at Your Home!

We here at X96 are stoked to Say Say Say Say it! Blue October is doing a LIVE CONCERT Online on July 25th! That’s right you will be able to go to an ACTUAL concert from your living room! Enter below all week for your chance to win a Live Streaming Concert Pass and qualify for a VIP Zoom chat with Blue October!

Powered by: The Advocates

If you’re in an accident you deserve to have someone fighting for you. You deserve to heal and get better. You deserve to relax, and not let the stress consume you. You deserve an Advocate. Find out more at Utahadvocates.com

Get Your Concert Passes HERE!

ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SPOT ON THE ZOOM CHAT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>