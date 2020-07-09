‘Vampire-Slaying Kit’ hits the Auction Block in England

An auction house in England is offering buyers a kit to help them fend off bloodsuckers — and we’re not talking about mosquitoes. The “Vampire-Slaying Kit” being auctioned by Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire includes everything a would-be Van Helsing needs to take on vampires: A cross, a pocket-sized pistol, pliers, a rosary, a bottle of holy water and a 1842 copy of the New Testament. It also includes a small jar of shark’s teeth, although the reason is unclear. Auctioneer Charles Hanson says the kit is expected to fetch somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.

