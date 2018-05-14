Win Utah Pride Festival Tickets!

Utah Pride Festival 2018 is back at Washington Square in Downtown SLC June 2nd & 3rd and X96 has your tickets!

Listen every day from now until Pride Fest for your chance to win tickets!

You can also catch X96 in the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 3rd!

From its humble beginnings in 1974 as an informal gathering in the park, the Utah Pride Festival has come a long way.

It is now a Salt Lake City event that grows bolder and brighter with every year.

The Festival empowers the LGBTQ community of Salt Lake, as well as the state of Utah as a whole, to come together, celebrate and educate. The Festival is now attended by more than 35,000 people and continues to grow each year.

Festival activities include: marches & rallies, interfaith services, a 5K charity run, and of course, the beloved Pride Parade. A broad spectrum of people can be found at all these events, including members of the LGBTQ community, their family members and straight allies who wish to show their support.