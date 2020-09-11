‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delayed Due To Pandemic

If your plans for the first weekend in October involve seeing Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen, you’ll need to make new arrangements. Again.

Like many of the upcoming blockbuster films, the superhero sequel has pushed back the opening day due to pandemic.

Originally planned to hit theaters in June, then August before settling on October 2nd, the new date is now Christmas.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Date Pushed to Christmas https://t.co/Jc2FyyEZyq — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2020

According to Variety, Warner Bros. didn’t want to risk “mediocre box office receipts”. While reels are spinning at 70% of movie houses in America, the all-important New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco markets still remain closed.

Which movies are you still waiting to see this year? Which would you be OK with watching from the comfort of home?