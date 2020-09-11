Don’t Plan On Sitting In Theaters For A While: Dr Fauci

While the summer movie season is coming to a close, don’t expect to be sitting in a theater this fall or even in the winter. That’s the word from America’s leading expert on COVID-19 in a new interview.
Speaking in an Instagram Live chat with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr Anthony Fauci said that until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus, those kinds
of activities still aren’t safe.
“If we get a really good vaccine and just about everybody gets vaccinated, you’ll have a degree of immunity in the general community that I think you can walk into a theater without a mask,” Fauci admitted.
So when will that be? If people started lining up for shots in November or December, Fauci expects that it would still take a year for the majority of the population to be inoculated.
