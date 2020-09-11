Life

Paris Museum Turns Away Woman Showing Too Much Cleavage

A woman in Paris was denied entry into a museum because of her low-cut top.

We only know her as Jeanne. She shared her story on social media.

Jeanne posted, “Arriving at the museum (Musée d’Orsay) entrance, I didn’t even have time to get out my ticket when the sight of my breasts and low-cut dress shocked the agent in charge of checking reservations.” After minutes of awkward pointing and looking, the issue was clearly her cleavage. She refused to put on extra clothing and left.

Jeanne said there were no specific rules regarding her type of outfit. After social media support, the museum posted an apology saying, “We deeply regret this and apologize to the affected person.” Jeanne said the museum reached out to her personally.

Have you ever been banned from somewhere because of your wardrobe?

Comments
