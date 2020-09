We use honor beads to pay tribute to a loved one lost, signify a personal struggle, and show support of the cause. They come in many colors, and each acknowledges the ways in which suicide and depression have affected our lives and our loved ones. Please take a moment to watch and share this moving and powerful video and remember why we walk.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.