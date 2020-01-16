Would You Give Up A Kidney for A Super Bowl Ticket?

How much would you give to see your favorite NFL team play the big game? Would you give up sex? How about a kidney? Well, a new Ticketmaster survey asked 3,000 NFL fans what they’d be willing to lose in order to go to the Super Bowl and apparently 7% of those asked do not care about their internal organs. 7% of those polled said they’d spare a kidney for the Super Bowl, while around 15% would give up sex to see their team live at the championships. 33% of the less extreme pollsters said they’d give up beer and football for one year. Why are people willing to go to extremes to see their favorite NFL team win the big game? Maybe it’s because most Americans don’t have $36,000 for a pair of prime seats to the Super Bowl.

