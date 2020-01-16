McGregor Says Pacquiao Talks Taking Place

During a press conference for his upcoming UFC 246 fight against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor announced that he’s been in talks to box Manny Pacquiao, the current welterweight world champion. Right before McGregor expressed interest in boxing Pacquiao, Pacquiao’s own manager sent a mockup poster to Yahoo Sports Kevin Iole showing the two fighters standing in front of the yet-to-be-fully constructed Allegiant Stadium, which has a 65,000 capacity. McGregor’s last boxing match led to him losing to Floyd Mayweather three years ago but says he still has dreams of winning a boxing title.

