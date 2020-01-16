Nude Vacations Growing In Popularity For 2020

Forget Hawaii, Disney or the Grand Canyon. One of the hottest trends for 2020 vacations is a naked holiday. Yes, nude vacations or Nakations are reaching a new market of people who really want to be free and easy during their time off. Forbes reports that naked vacations promote body confidence and fight the stigma of nudity being sexualized. Many nude resorts in Europe are already booked solid for the summer. The supply is growing but the demand for clothing optional resorts is growing.

