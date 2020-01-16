Natural Light Offers Free Beer To Anyone Turning 21 This Year

Making your 21st trip around the sun this year? Natural Light wants to help you celebrate. According to the beer brand’s Twitter account, “Turning 21 is a big ****ing deal”. Here’s how it works: Just pick up a case of Natty Light, then head over to My Beer Rebate with proof that you became of legal drinking age in 2020. With the receipt or UPC code in hand, they’ll kick back the cost of the cold ones. The promotion runs until December 31st and rebate submissions must be sent by January 14, 2021.

