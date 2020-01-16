Snowball Fight Postponed Due To Snow

It’s an annual tradition at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus, but this year’s snowball fight had to be postponed. The reason? Too much snow. UBC Point Grey canceled classes and services on Wednesday, as well as other post-secondary schools in southern BC, citing poor weather conditions. The event, which is described by organizers as an “ultimate battle” in a “serious snowy showdown,” will now take place on Thursday at 12:30 pm. In previous years, UBC’s snowball fight has gotten the attention of LAD Bible and Good Morning America.

