The Top Restaurant In The US Is A Food Truck, According To Yelp

If you search Yelp for the best restaurant in America, you’d be surprised that it has no fixed building address. That’s because it’s a food truck slinging pita sandwiches on the streets of San Diego’s South Park neighborhood. Shawarma Guys has topped the site’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” list after it earned a perfect 5-star score from 500 reviews. Bryan Zeto has been parking the mobile kitchen outside his friend’s liquor store for the last 11 months. According to the chef, customers line up for a block and a half, sometimes returning three to four times a week. It’s also a family affair, with Zeto enlisting his dad as a sous chef as they dish out up to 900 plates per day.

