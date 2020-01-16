Most People Reach Peak for Being Miserable Around Age 47, Study Suggests

Do you need something to look forward to? A new study claims that people reach a peak miserable state around 47. The study was done by Dartmouth College professor and former Bank of England policymaker David Blanchflower. Blanchflower examined 132 countries comparing the relationship between well-being and age with 500,000 Americans and Europeans. Blanchflower reports that no matter a person’s location, income, education level, and relationship status, age still is the biggest factor in a person’s happiness. A “happiness curve” was found in the study with happiness peaking during one’s youth and in old age. With Americans, the curve differs between males and females. Males are mostly unhappy in their 50s while women suffer unhappiness in their 30s.

