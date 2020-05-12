WWE’s Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy on ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a little wrestler on the way. Lynch made the surprising announcement live on “Monday Night Raw,” also revealing she’s decided to relinquish her women’s championship belt to get ready for the new addition to the family. “Tonight is no ordinary night for me,” Lynch told viewers. “I’m torn between joy and sadness, ’cause I’m at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it. I have to go away for a while.” She went on to say, “I’m gonna go be a mother.”

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Lynch and Rollins started dating early last year and became engaged in August. The baby will be their first together. How does a relationship involving two wrestlers differ from one involving two office workers? Do you think Lynch will eventually return to the ring, or was this the last we’ll see of her?