Here’s How Long Your Fresh Produce Will Last

If you tend to buy bananas only to have them turn to mush, or open a bag of potatoes and find they’re all growing eyes, then this is for you. Readers Digest has put together a handy guide listing how long your fresh fruits and vegetables will last once you get them home from the store. Apples will last a long time if you keep them in the fridge; up to 8 weeks. You’ll have much less time with avocados though. They survive just 4-7 days at room temp. Potatoes, onions, and garlic have a month or more shelf life. Not so much with bananas, peaches, strawberries, and string beans – you’ll get less than a week here.

