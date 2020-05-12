Man Who Wanted Sword Fight With Ex-Wife Deemed ‘Not Crazy’

Unhappy with his child custody arrangement, David Ostrom asked the court in Iowa if he could take on his ex-wife in a sword fight. That request back in January led to a judge suspending his visitation rights and forcing the Kansas man to undergo a psychological evaluation. But it turns out Ostrom doesn’t have a screw loose, he’s just really mad. Citing his clean bill of mental health, Ostrom told the Des Moines Register, “It essentially says I’m not crazy, I just don’t like being denied access to my children.”

In a motion filed Friday, Ostrom now wants his wife and her lawyer to be evaluated psychologically, as well as pay his legal fees and doctor bills, plus shell out $255,000 for emotional damages.