Twitter Will Allow All Employees to Work at Home Forever

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees in an email Tuesday that many of them will be allowed to work from home forever even after the pandemic ends. Buzzfeed News says it’s unlikely Twitter will reopen its offices before September. All 2020 in-person events for the social media company have been canceled.

Google’s already told many of its employees that they won’t return to the office until 2021. Facebook is also allowing its employees to work from home for the rest of the year. Has the pandemic shown that some jobs don’t require a traditional office-setting?

Could you do your job from home? Do you think tech companies are more appealing by allowing you to work from home?