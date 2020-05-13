Win a spot to the EXCLUSIVE Virtual Premier of “Get Back Up”

EXCLUSIVE Virtual Premier of “Get Back Up”

May 19th at 1pm

X96 and all of Utah LOVES Justin Furstenfeld and Blue October and they love UTAH! So they are hooking us up with an EXCLUSIVE Virtual Premier of Justin’s Movie “Get Back Up” (Justin is going to watch it with us) AND there will be a Q&A with Justin online right after all from the comfort of your own home on MAy 19th at 1pm!

So if you want to try and get a spot to the Premier text “JUSTIN” to 33986 to enter to win!

The film Get Back Up is the story of one man’s struggle with depression, mental health and addiction. It’s a powerful and inspirational redemption story with a positive message that is inspiring millions of listeners around the world to Get Back Up.

Furstenfeld, the mastermind behind Blue October, has battled depression and addiction for most of his adult life. Through it, he was signed, dropped, then signed again only to leave the majors and start his own record company that is thriving to this day. Justin Furstenfeld the voice of Blue October has sold millions of albums and singles, built a legion of loyal fans, toured the world, married, become a father, divorced, fought for custody, and entered and survived a downward spiral that should have killed him.

This is NOT a story about a band or a musician. This is a story about the daily struggles with which millions around the world suffer: living the reality of depression, anxiety, and addiction. It’s the story of one man picking himself up and venturing down a road to leading an exemplary life as a father, husband, brother, son, business partner, and musician.

Set with the backdrop of a thrilling up and down ride from obscurity to fame, this powerful, poetic, and passionate film inspires and provides hope that no matter how deep the depression or dark the demons, we can all Get Back Up.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get Back Up will be globally released on May 21st, 2020. There will be a Pay Per View Event on Thursday, May 21st where Justin will watch the film on line with an audience and do a Q&A on line after the World Premier on www.getbackup.tv

Pay Per View tickets are already on sale along with pre-sale rental and pre-sale purchase options at www.getbackup.tv

THESE ARE THE SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES FOR “WIN A SPOT TO THE EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL PREMIER OF “GET BACK UP”!” TEXT2WIN CONTEST. CONTEST DATES: 05/13/20 – 05/18/20. PARTICIPANTS MAY ENTER TO WIN (1) ACCESS CODE TO THE VIRTUAL PREMIER SCREENING BY TEXTING “JUSTIN” TO 33986 WHEN SOLICITED ON-AIR. WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY TEXT. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. (40) WINNERS WITH THE CORRECT KEYWORD WILL BE CHOSEN. TEXT WINNERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPLY WITHIN 30 MINUTES WITH THEIR FULL NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, EMAIL ADDRESS, AND MAILING ADDRESS IN ORDER TO CLAIM THEIR PRIZE. FAILURE TO REPLY PROMPTLY MAY DELAY OR PREVENT THE PRIZE FROM BEING CLAIMED BY THE WINNER, AND NO CONSOLATION PRIZE WILL BE AWARDED. A TOTAL OF (40) WINNERS WILL BE COLLECTED VIA TEXT DURING THE PROMOTIONAL DATES. WINNERS WILL BE CONTACTED BY THE X96 PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR VIA EMAIL WITH ACCESS CODE AND INSTRUCTIONS. NO CONSOLATION PRIZES WILL BE GIVEN IF THE PRIZE IS NOT PICKED UP WITHIN THE TIME FRAME OF THE EVENT OR WITHIN 30 DAYS OF WINNING. APPLE AND GOOGLE ARE NOT SPONSORS OR ARE IN ANY WAY AFFILIATED WITH ANY BROADWAY MEDIA CONTESTS OR SWEEPSTAKES. PRIZE IS ONLY VALID DURING THE DATES OF THE EVENT. QUALIFYING PRIZE IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $100.00. PRIZES ARE PROVIDED BY BLUE OCTOBER.