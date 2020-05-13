Could The Pandemic Mean The Return Of The Cubicle?

While ‘open’ office plans have been all the rage in recent years, the coronavirus pandemic might signal the return of the cubicle. Employers have been forced to reconsider how workplaces can operate safely – and some are establishing distance by re-installing partitions and cubicle walls that were removed years ago. The other major trend will be working from home – many offices will likely continue their current work-from-home setups, perhaps permanently.

