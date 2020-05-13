‘Virtual Escape Rooms’ Are Now A Thing During The Lockdown

Escape rooms were all the rage during the 2010’s – and just like every other form of entertainment, they’ve been forced to go virtual in 2020. A website called trappedintheweb.com is offering a ‘virtual escape room’ experience where you and some friends can try to crack the puzzles over video chat or text message. You can even attempt one solo if you prefer. The British-made website offers five different ‘rooms’ like ‘Space Race’, ‘Cabin Fever’, or ‘A Night At The Theatre.’

Another night in lockdown? Why not try something different to keep you entertained tonight? Perfect to do on your own or with friends and family over video chat! Give our online, virtual escape rooms a go tonight! #escaperoom #onlineescaperoom #virtualescape #lockdownfun pic.twitter.com/q4krLTRS4Z — Trapped In The Web (@trappedinthewe1) May 9, 2020