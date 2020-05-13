Teen Busted for Driving Dad’s Car at 191 MPH

A Canadian teen likely won’t be using his dad’s car again for quite some time after he was busted for driving at a speed rivaled only by NASCAR vehicles. Ontario resident Noah Lauricella, 18, was taken into custody over the weekend after police clocked him driving as fast as 191 miles per hour, according to Ontario Provisional Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. The speed, which Schmidt says is the fastest he’s seen anyone drive, works out to 280 feet per second. NASCAR vehicles usually top out at about 200 miles per hour.

Teen caught driving 191 mph in his father's car — more than triple the speed limit https://t.co/EQo6l672oX pic.twitter.com/g10Dk7sIpZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2020

The Mercedes Benz Lauricella was driving doesn’t even belong to him; it’s his father’s, Schmidt says. But that hasn’t stopped police from impounding it for seven days. Lauricella is also facing a possible $10,000 fine and the loss of his license for two years. But he might not need it anyway; dangerous driving is a criminal offense in Canada and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.