Court: It’s Legal to Capture Video of Women without their Permission

Stand by for backlash. The Tennessee Court of Appeals has ruled it’s perfectly legal to secretly film women without their permission — providing they’re in public and wearing clothes. The decision effectively overturns charges against Kingsport resident David Eric Lambert, who in 2016 was found guilty of unlawful photography and sexual battery. Prosecutors said he took close-ups of women in public for his own “sexual gratification.” Lambert argued it wasn’t illegal because the women were in public places.

Three male Tennessee judges all rule it's OK to film clothed women without their consent if they're in public https://t.co/v2YVnA7o26 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 12, 2020

Three Court of Appeals judges have agreed with him, saying there’s no expectation of privacy in public places in the digital age. Do you think Lambert committed a crime? Is there a photo of you somewhere that might come back to haunt you one day?