Grocery Prices Skyrocket to Highest Level in Almost 50 Years

While many U.S. residents are struggling to come up with the money to pay their bills, the cost of groceries has risen to their highest level in almost 50 years. The cost of food items rose 2.6 percent in April, the biggest price spike since February 1974, according to the CNBC citing the U.S. Labor Department. The biggest offenders were meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which saw increases of 4.3 percent, data indicates. The cost of cereals and bakery products jumped 2.9 percent, while fruits and vegetables saw a 1.5 percent jump, per the Labor Department.

The rise in food prices came as overall merchandise costs fell .8 percent in April, marking its biggest single-month decline since 2008. If more people were buying food to eat at home, why would that cause prices to go up? Do you think the cost of most items will remain the same following the pandemic?