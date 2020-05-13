Graduating? Make Sure To Wear Your Cap And Gown To Krispy Kreme

Are your plans to turn your tassel and toss your mortarboard in the air on hold? Don’t pack away those caps and gowns just yet. High school and college seniors can get a free dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme on Tuesday, May 19th just by showing up in graduation gear. The special Graduate Dozen features iced and cream-filled treats that are decorated to spell out “2020”.

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts to All 2020 Graduates — Here's How to Get Them https://t.co/6taLdrvTa9 — People (@people) May 12, 2020

Speaking of the canceled or postponed ceremonies this year, the company’s chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a press release, “We can’t replace that, but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us.”