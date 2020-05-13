Arby’s Is Selling A Meat Themed Puzzle

Has the coronavirus lockdown got you in a puzzle assembling mood? Need something to go along with your Ketchup-red, 570-piece brainteaser? Arby’s has you covered. The fast-food giant just released a jigsaw puzzle that they claim will take 13-hours to complete. Living up to their “We have the meats” slogan when assembled, the 1000-pieces feature their sandwiches, including the 13-Hour Smoked Brisket, as well as their famous curly fries. Can you put a price on such entertainment? Sure. Head over to Arby’s online store where you can pick this up for just $25.

