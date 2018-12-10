X Days of Xmas 2018

JOIN US ALL WEEK FOR OUR X DAYS OF XMAS GIVEAWAYS!

This week is X96’s X Days of Xmas! Listen all week long at 8a, 2p, and 5p for the Magic Word and text it to 33986 for your chance to win a gift card from some of our favorite places AND a pair of tickets to our SOLD OUT Nightmare Before Xmas Show with Blue October Acoustic Performance that is on December 14th at The Complex!

Also enter below for your chance to take home ALL of this week’s prizes including those tickets to Nightmare Before Xmas!

Thank you to our Sponsors that made this amazing giveaways possible