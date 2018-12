Win Tickets to The Advanced Screening of Mortal Engines!

MORTAL ENGINES ADVANCED SCREENING

December 11th, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Jordan Common Megaplex

It’s the holidays so guess what X96 is doing another movie winning weekend on X96! X96 Movie Club members can text the word MORTAL to 33986 all weekend long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the advanced screening of Mortal Engines on December 11th @7:00pm at the Jordan Common Megaplex! The winners will be chosen Sunday at 5pm, so get texting for your chance to see this exciting new thriller Mortal Engines!

Not an X96 Movie Club Member yet? We’re recruiting now! Text ‘MOVIES’ to 33986 to join.



THESE ARE THE SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES FOR “MORTAL ENGINES ADVANCED SCREENING – TEXT2WIN CONTEST. CONTEST DATES: 12/07/2018 – 12/09/2018. LISTENERS MAY ENTER TO WIN (2) VOUCHERS FOR TICKETS TO THE ADVANCED SCREENING TO MORTAL ENGINES AT THE JORDAN COMMON MEGAPLEX THEATRE BY TEXTING KEYWORD “MORTAL” TO 33986. PARTICIPANTS MAY ONLY ENTER ONCE PER KEYWORD. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY TEXT. ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2018 AT 5:00PM THE CONTEST WILL CLOSE AND (6) TOTAL WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN RANDOMLY FROM TEXT ENTRIES. WINNERS WILL BE CONTACTED VIA TEXT AND WILL BE REQUIRED TO REPLY WITH FULL NAME, DATE OF BIRTH, EMAIL ADDRESS, AND MAILING ADDRESS WITHIN 30 MINUTES. WINNERS WHO CANNOT REPLY IN A TIMELY MANNER MAY NOT BE GRANTED ACCESS TO THE SCREENING AND NO CONSOLATION PRIZES WILL BE GIVEN. WINNERS MAY CLAIM THEIR PRIZE AT THE BROADWAY MEDIA OFFICES (50 WEST 300 SOUTH 2ND FLOOR IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH) MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, 9:00AM TO 5:00PM. PRIZE IS ONLY VALID DURING THE DATES OF THE EVENT. PRIZE IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $40.00. PRIZE IS PROVIDED BY ALLIED INTEGRATED MARKETING.