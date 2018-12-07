Ancient Strain Of Plague Found In Swedish Tomb

Do you want to start a pandemic? Because this is how you start a pandemic. An ancient strain of the plague has been discovered in a Swedish tomb, where it has laid dormant for 5,000 years. Researchers say the strain was previously unknown and likely responsible for the deaths of the estimated 78 people buried at the site. This particular strain had genetically mutated into the deadliest form of the plague, the pneumonic plague. The finding has helped scientists understand how the disease traveled across Europe in the Neolithic era, devastating the population in early mega-settlements.

Ancient, Unknown Strain of Plague Found in 5,000-Year-Old Tomb in Sweden https://t.co/PeI2XGy4VP pic.twitter.com/CFkoYo0ZN7 — Live Science (@LiveScience) December 6, 2018